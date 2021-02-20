WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Kansas and north-central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As air temperatures warm above freezing, slick spots may occur, especially on elevated surfaces and untreated roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.