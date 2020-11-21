The Nodaway News Leader offers a weekly ‘Page 4 Feature’ for organizations to list their upcoming meetings. Please submit your information two weeks prior to the meeting.

WN FFA hosts breakfast

The West Nodaway FFA will serve a freewill donation breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, November 22 at the Burlington Jct. American Legion.

The meal features pancakes, biscuits and gravy, potatoes, bacon and scrambled eggs.

Skidmore food pantry opens

The Skidmore Food Pantry opens for the first time from noon to 3 pm, Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24 at the Skidmore City Hall. Paperwork will need to be completed for the first pick-up so allow extra time. For more information, call 660.928.381.

Senior Center to offer Thanksgiving dinner

A freewill donation Thanksgiving Day dinner is available for pick-up or home delivery from 11 am to 1 pm, Thursday, November 26 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

The full Thanksgiving dinner is available to all ages. To place an order or to make a monetary donation, call 660.562.3999.

TCW is collecting gloves

Today’s Civic Women, Koats 4 Kids project, is looking for gender-neutral hats and gloves. TCW bought 21 baskets to fill with donated gloves and hats for each Eugene Field Elementary classroom. Donations may be dropped in a Toys for Tots barrel or contact Ann Martin at 660.582.4294.