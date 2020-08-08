Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 186 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 186 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. One hundred fifty individuals are no longer in isolation. Nine individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and six have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female between 20-29 years of age and one male between 20-29 years of age. The affected individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.