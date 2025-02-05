On January 24, 10 Squared Women of Nodaway County gave $10,900 to the Parents as Teachers program. Laura Tobin, director of Maryville Early Childhood Center, Amanda Twaddle, 10 Squared Women representative, and Erin Pohren, PAT instructor, were at the presentation at Eugene Field Elementary School.

The money will be used to help families by increasing incentives and doing hospital gift bags for new parents. PAT is for children from prenatal to entry into kindergarten. For more information, look at maryville.k12.mo.us\parents- as-teachers.