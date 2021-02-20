10 Squared Women of Nodaway County gave its quarterly donation of $7,800 to the New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter, February 12. At the presentation were NNHS Board President Crystal Ward, 10 Squared member Amanda Twaddle and Animal Shelter Director Wendy Combs. Combs plans to spend $3,500-$4,000 on bulk microchips which is a year’s supply. The rest will be spent on other operational expenses. For more information about 10 Squared Women contact Twaddle at amanda_twaddle@hotmail.com.