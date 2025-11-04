On October 27, 10 Squared Men donated $14,600 to Maryville High School to help students in need with overdue lunch bills. At the presentation were: Interim Superintendent Philip Pohren, Steve Klotz, 10 Squared Men representative Brian Schieber, High School Principal Thom Alvarez, Assistant Principal Bryan Grow, NTS Director Jeremy Ingraham and School Resource Officer Ian Myer.

At MHS everyone gets a hot lunch which has led to several families being behind in paying their students’ lunch bills. Klotz said the donation will be used to match families payment on past due accounts.

Schieber said the $14,600 was the most 10 Squared Men had given in the three-month period. This donation put the group over $400,000 in donations since the fourth quarter of 2019.