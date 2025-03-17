The Maryville Public Library completed its $200,000 fundraising goal with the $14,500 donation from 10 Squared Men on March 5. At the presentation is front: Head Librarian Stephanie Patterson, Library Board President Jim Rash, holding the check are library trustees Steve Klotz, Andrew DeCurtis; back: 10 Squared Men representatives Todd Hayes and Brian Schieber.

By reaching its goal, the library will acquire a $50,000 Bolger Foundation, New Jersey, grant. This money will be used to restore or replicate the 1912 windows, facade and decorative moulding. Any expenses related to this project above the $250,000 raised will be covered by library budget funds and any additional local grant dollars available. The library hopes to open bids this spring or early summer.

“We want to keep Maryville proud of her downtown library,” Patterson said. “Clearing this hurdle was an answered prayer through some generous individuals who saw a long-term value in this investment.”