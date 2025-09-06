Ten Squared Men donated $14,500 to the One Act organization which helps Nodaway County school age children with hygiene items. At the presentation were 10 Squared representatives Brian Schieber, left, and Jeff Von Behren, right. In the center are One Act founder Samantha Raasch and Eugene Field Elementary nurse Makenzie Ramsey.

Raasch said EFE is her number one school as she served as the PTO president and saw the need for this organization 10 years ago. This money will allow One Act to function for two to three years. She is looking to get a washer and dryer for two schools and contacts each individual school, including Stanberry for an itemized list of needed supplies. One Act solely operated on donations.