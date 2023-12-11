Ten Squared Men on December 1 donated $14,000 to the St. Francis Foundation. At the presentation were Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president, Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director of development, Brian Schieber, 10 Squared Men representative, and Sarah Spoonemore, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville social worker.

The money will benefit the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Cancer Care Assistance Fund. This fund helps patients with costs that cannot be covered by any other resources such as transportation, medication, rent, temporary lodging and more.