On May 30, 10 Squared Men donated $14,400 to the Nodaway County Community Building located at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. Accepting the funds were building board members Treasurer Bob Lager, Vice President Jeremy Lacy and President Nick Sowards. Representatives from 10 Squared Men were Brian Schieber and Clarence Green.

The money will be used to replace the west double door in the arena area with an overhead door and windows plus other upkeep to the building. The building can be rented by anyone from Nodaway County for $150 per day. More information can be found on the Nodaway County Community Fair Building Facebook page.