The quarterly beneficiary of the 10 Squared Men organization was the Nodaway County Senior Center. At the October 6 presentation of the $13,800 were, front: Mary Evans, Administrator Amie Firavich, Mia Nelson, Senior Center board member Jim Hazen, Brian Schieber, 10 Squared Men; back: Mel Tjeerdsma and Todd Hayes, both 10 Squared Men; Carolyn Franks and Linda Girard, Senior Center board members; Cassie Hansen; Joe Baumli, board member; and Cathy Farmer.

There are currently 138 10-Squared Men members. Every three months, the group considers three different charities and picks one for its donations. The donation is not for a specific purpose.

“We are grateful for this donation,” Firavich said. “Without community support, we would not be able to support the people we do.”