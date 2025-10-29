For the last quarter of the year, 10 Squared Women presented Manna Kitchen with a $10,000 donation. At the presentation was front: 10 Squared Women representative Amanda Twaddle, Manna Kitchen volunteers Cindy Roach, Janet Smith, Kim Talmadge, Monica Mauzey, Janice Falcone, Nicole Falcone; back: Les Smith, St. Gregory Church Secretary Devin Reed and Jim Eiswert. Not pictured is Fr. Albert Bruecken, OSB.

The Manna Kitchen serves meals at 5 pm, Mondays. It has served as many as 160 meals but now is averaging approximately 90 meals. T