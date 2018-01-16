Zelma Beatrice Leona Munsey Shackelford, 100, Blockton, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at SSM Hospital, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Wednesday, January 17 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, January 16 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.