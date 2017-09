Zella M. Kissinger, 84, Stanberry, died Thursday, August 31, 2017, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services were September 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, with burial in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.