The Nodaway News Leader will be accepting submissions of poetry in celebration of National Poetry Month in April.

Young people are encouraged to submit poetry for a chance to win Chamber Bucks and the opportunity to be published in the newspaper. All types of poetry will be accepted.

There are three age divisions to the contest: kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade and high school.

Entries will be accepted through April 16. On each original work, include the following: entry title, author’s name, school attending and grade level.