Ivy Goldsmith, daughter of Chris and Amy Goldsmith, Maryville, recently presented an original design quilt and funds to Gwen Knowles at The Source.

The 12-year-old was challenged by Holly Cronk, owner of Ferluknat Farms, Maryville, to expand her quilting skills by designing her own quilt pattern. Ivy, who has quilted since she was nine years old, took up the challenge.

When she finished the project, she set up change jars at Ferluknat to benefit three local non-profits. She collected for The Source, New Nodaway Humane Society and Lettuce Dream. Each charity was presented with the funds collected and The Source, with the largest amount, received the quilt.

Ivy plans to continue using her quilting skills to benefit others.