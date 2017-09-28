The intersection of US Route 71 and Main Street on the southern edge of Maryville will soon see improvements.

On Monday, October 2, Chester Bross Construction Company and MoDOT plan to begin the intersection improvement project.

As part of the intersection improvements, northbound and southbound traffic will be divided around the intersection. Signals for southbound traffic will be moved to the junction of the on and off ramps at Main Street. Northbound traffic will continue to use the current traffic patterns and signals.

Crews are anticipated to work during daylight hours and could work six days per week. Single lane closures in each direction of travel will vary throughout the work. There will be times when the signals will be out of service and the intersection will be controlled by flaggers or four-way stop. Motorists will be able to travel through the intersection during most portions of the improvements, but there may be times when work on the southbound lanes will not allow traffic to cross the work area. Motorists are advised to pay close attention to all signs, message boards and flaggers in the work zone. This portion of the project is scheduled to take approximately one month to complete, weather permitting.

After all work is complete, Main Street/282nd Street traffic will be able to cross and access US Route 71 at the intersection, controlled by signals. During the project, some through traffic and turns onto and off of US Route 71 may be prohibited due to construction constraints. Motorists will be directed around the work.

In spring 2018, plans are to complete the project by resurfacing US Route 71 from north of Route A in Nodaway County to north of Route 48 in Andrew County.