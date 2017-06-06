On June 3, concrete was poured around the Nodaway County Freedom Rock located in Maryville’s Franklin Park. Smoothing the concrete are Jerry Allen, American Legion Post 100, and Lion Jonathan Scott; standing are Lions Ken Barnes, WR O’Riley and Harold Spire.

Andy Spire Construction provided the forms, knowledgeable layout and help while Brad Florea of Allen Ready Mix Concrete supplied the concrete.

The next step is the setting of the pavers. Commemorative pavers may still be purchased. Three sizes are available: 4×8-inch with three lines of text, $50; 8×8-inch with four lines of text, $100; and 8×16-inch with four lines of text, $200. Paver purchasing forms are available through the five Nodaway County Lions Clubs; Consumers Oil Company, First and Depot Streets; American Electric, 216 West Third; or at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville.