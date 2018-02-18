Maryville High School senior Shelby Wolters is the recipient of a $250 Missouri Pork Industry scholarship from the Missouri Pork Association.

Wolters is a member of the National Technical School Honor Society, A+ Program, Future Business Leaders of America and the Maryville 4-H Saddle Club.

She also serves as the reporter for the Maryville FFA Chapter, having received the youth agriculture organization’s Greenhand Chapter Degree and Swine Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency award.

After graduating, Wolters plans to attend Southwestern Community College in Creston, IA, in order to pursue an associate’s degree in graphic design. She ultimately hopes to transfer to Northwest Missouri State University and major in graphic design/agriculture communications.

Wolters is the daughter of Tim and Angie Wolters, Maryville.