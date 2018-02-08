The West Nodaway Rockets basketball teams saw Courtwarming losses against the Nodaway-Holt Trojans on February 2. The girls teams ended the evening with the Rockets 47 and the Trojans 59. In the boys game, the Rockets jumped to an early lead which dissolved with a tie score by half; the Trojans dominated the second half. The final score was Rockets 77, Trojans 81.

West Nodaway crowned Alissa Nelson and David Hull as the 2018 Courtwarming queen and king. Both are seniors. Alissa is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Nelson, Clearmont. David is the son of Jason and Debra Hull, Skidmore.

