The West Nodaway 2019 After Prom committee is hosting a 10-Point Pitch Tournament starting at 6 pm, Saturday, January 19 at West Nodaway High School in Burlington Jct. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and concessions will be available.

The cost is $12 per person at the door. Prizes will be awarded. Future pitch nights are on Saturday, February 23 and Saturday, March 23.