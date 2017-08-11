The West Nodaway Flag Football League invites area schools and teams to join in the league season which extends three to four weeks starting at 1 pm, Sunday, September 10.

The program is for students in grades three through six and the basics of 8-man football are taught. All games are played on Sundays at the West Nodaway football field. Current schools participating are West Nodaway, South Holt and South Nodaway.

The participation fee is $25 per player. For more information, contact Rich Cook at 660.725.7252 by Thursday, August 17.