Michael Ernest “Willie” Williamson, 47, Maryville, died Sunday, May 14, 2017, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 am, Thursday, May 18 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with inurnment at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.