William Robert “Rob” Medsker, 48, Graham, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, near Graham.

Services are at 10 am, Friday, March 23 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, March 22 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the Union Church, Graham, the Nodaway-Holt High School FFA Chapter, Graham, or the St. Joseph School for the Deaf, 1300 Strassner Drive, Brentwood, MO 63144.

