Willetta Katherine Geagley, 97, Maryville, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Mrs. Geagley’s body was cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial graveside services were Monday, March 26 at Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, IA.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

