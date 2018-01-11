Wilbert Francis “Willie” Zirfas, 91, Maryville, died Monday, January 8, 2018, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Services are at 10 am, Friday, January 12 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, with burial in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, January 11 at St. Gregory’s, with the family receiving friends following the rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Zirfas Family Scholarship Fund at Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway VV, Conception, MO 64433.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.