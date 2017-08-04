With the windy conditions in Northwest Missouri, American flags flown on a regular basis soon become tattered and faded.

By allowing these unserviceable flags to remain flying is looked upon as a sign of disrespect by those who are aware of proper American flag etiquette.

“Let’s Be Right on Flag Etiquette,” a booklet prepared by the American Legion National Americanism Commission and available at American Legion Post 100, Maryville, provides information on flag etiquette, the “Star Spangled Banner” and the Pledge of Allegiance.

To destroy a tattered, unserviceable flag, “The code suggests that ‘when a flag has served its useful purpose, it should be destroyed, preferable by burning.’ For individual citizens this should be done discreetly so that the act of destruction is not perceived as a protest or desecration.

“Many American Legion posts conduct disposal of unserviceable flag ceremonies… This ceremony creates a particularly dignified and solemn occasion for the disposal of unserviceable flags.”

The American Legion Post 100, Maryville, holds flag disposals when necessary. The legion will accept flags after 2 pm any day of the week at The Canteen. Flags can be given to active legion members. To arrange a flag pickup, call 660.582.2454 or 660.562.3505 and give your name, address and phone number.

American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct., also holds flag disposal ceremonies as needed. Flags may be dropped at the post.

American Legion Post 102, Barnard, will accept flags at the post or at Commander Marvin Harper’s house, 202 McCandles, Barnard. The flags are then taken to Savannah American Legion Post 287 for the disposal ceremony.

Lynette Auffert, Parnell American Legion Auxiliary 528, collects flags and does a ceremony with the Northeast Nodaway students at Ravenwood.

The Rolla Dicks American Legion Post, Burlington Jct., collects flags and brings them to the Maryville AL post for disposal.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks 760, 115 North Main Street, Maryville, will accept flags after 4 pm, seven days a week. If not a member of the group, ring the buzzer and the flag will be accepted. A flag disposal ceremony is being planned in the fall.

Members of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops also do flag collections and participate in disposal ceremonies.

