The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on December 12 to handle the following school district business.

In the second closed session of the evening, the board unanimously approved the separation agreement and release between Chuck Fox and the school district. Chuck Fox’s resignation letter was then unanimously accepted.

“At the board meeting on December 12, the West Nodaway Board of Education accepted the resignation of Mr. Chuck Fox,” Superintendent Shannon Nolte said. “The district wishes Mr. Fox well in his future endeavors and appreciates the time he spent in the district.”

Seniors Brody Beason and Austin Steffey asked to participate in the Northwest Technical School’s Cooperative Work Program during the second semester. Jacob Graves requested permission to graduate in December. All three requests were granted.

Nolte gave information about Apptegy, a company which will improve the district’s website and electronic communication. The subject will be addressed again at the January 2019 meeting.

Nolte attended an EEZ public hearing for the Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center project. It appeared to Nolte that a small portion of the wind farm will be near the east edge of the district. The project is scheduled to begin in early 2019 with completion at the end of the year.

The MAP and EOC test scores have been released to the district. APR results will be released in January, with the public data release coming on February 1.

An incidental fund transfer of $20,358 was made to the special revenue fund. Salaries are paid from this fund.

The school calendar was amended to make up the snow day taken in November on January 21.

The district will donate $250 to the Adult Education and Literacy program.

With the district needing to secure auditing services, the board approved opening the bid process. These will be reviewed at the January meeting which has been moved to 7 pm, Wednesday, January 16.