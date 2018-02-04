The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on January 18 to handle the following school district business:

In closed session, the resignation of Michael Goff, special education teacher, was accepted as of January 18. Bailey Mather was hired as a replacement for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent Shannon Nolte was offered a contract through the 2019-20 school year.

Student Cody Galyan was granted a work release from school for afternoons.

The 2017-18 school calendar was amended to make Monday, February 19 a make-up day for the earlier snow day. The 2018-19 school calendar was read for the first time.

Board President Jason Hull requested that the authors of program evaluations be listed on the agenda.

The source of an underground water leak by the bus barn is being sought. Nolte stated this would cause the water bill to increase.

First readings were completed of four board policies marked for deletion and six policies for approval. The second readings will be done at the February board meeting. The policies are a clean-up to incorporate new federal guidelines.

Nolte reviewed the Apple Bus Transportation contract and expenses.