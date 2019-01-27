The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and two closed sessions on January 16 to handle the following school district business.

It was announced by the baseball project committee the City of Burlington Jct. received a $75,000 Gladys Rickard Trust grant for the city’s baseball field improvements. As soon as weather permits, demolition of the fence and old cook shack will begin. The school district is hoping dirt work and new fencing will be completed in time for the high school baseball season. Bryon Clark Construction’s bid for fencing the baseball field was approved.

An overview was given on Apple Bus and Transportation, the current bus service provider. The district paid $128,002 for the 2017-18 year, an increase of $2,207 from 2016-17. The cost per bus route increased from $204.18 in 2016-17 to $210.51 in 2017-18. In 2017-18, the district paid $88,017 in district-owned transportation and operations cost which included two school vehicles purchased at $38,180.

“There were no concerns from the superintendent or the board with these costs and figures,” Superintendent Shannon Nolte said about WN’s plan to rebid the contracted bus services for the 2019-20 school year. “However, I did emphasize we are extremely satisfied with the service and contract with Apple Bus.”

CTA provided supper for the board in appreciation of the members’ time and service. The elementary classes made cards and the kindergarten class sent a photo.

There are five candidates for the three board positions open on the April 2 election ballot. The candidates are James Graham, Scott Conn, Ron Hagey, Amanda Walker and Eric Jones.

Community use of the school’s weight room was approved with the following stipulations:

• Three-month trial period.

• A maximum of 16 community members will be allowed and each person must pay $60 for the entire three-month period.

• Must be 16 years of age or older and sign a liability form.

• The board will review the agreement and decide if usage will continue at the trial period’s end.

The first reading of the 2019-20 school calendar was made. It contains 169 student attendance days or 1,115.4 hours. Staff days are 181 or 1,167.45 hours. The first day of school is August 21 and the last day is May 19, 2020. Thanksgiving break will be November 27 to 29. Christmas break will begin with early dismissal on December 20. Students will return to school on January 7, 2020. Easter break will be April 10 and 13, with a staff development day scheduled for April 14, 2020.

In the closed sessions, the board hired Brandon Phipps as athletic director for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year at a salary of $2,325.

Nolte’s performance evaluation and review was discussed, but no action was taken as his two-year contract runs to the end of the 2019-2020 school year.