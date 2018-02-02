By Christina Rice

Longtime MoDOT employee Adam Watson was recently promoted to the area engineer for the western portion of the northwest district, taking the place of Mike Rinehart.

Originally from the Kansas City area, Watson received a civil engineering degree from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Watson has worked for the organization for 26 years, starting out as a materials inspector in the Kansas City area. He moved to the northwest area in 2001. Working up the ranks, he held various positions within the transportation department including project designer, project manager, assistant maintenance engineer, district utility engineer and now serves as the northwest district area engineer.

He covers nine counties, from Worth to Clinton and from Atchison to Buchanan. He serves as a liaison between the transportation department and various local groups, government entities and individuals, partnering with others to foster transportation. He listens to their needs and concerns as well as works to express the goals and needs of the transportation department.

“The nature of the job as a liaison is to be a conduit, to make sure MoDOT understands the expectations of the counties we work with and that they understand MoDOT’s limitations,” Watson stated.

One of the areas that has captured his passion is safety. He stated that safety has always been a concern for him throughout his career. He has been instrumental in the campaign Buckle Up, Phone Down. The program is designed to increase awareness about the benefits of buckling up and the dangers of distracted driving.

He stated the department has made strides throughout the years, adding guard rails and rumble strips for safety, but he stated the biggest gains in road safety will come from changing driver behaviors.

He plans to work at getting information to the public, answering questions and explaining the reasons behind MoDOT’s decisions and project designs.

MoDOT’s main duties are to design and maintain projects that are built by outside contractors. As a transportation department, it not only focuses on the roads, but also river ports, airports, sidewalks, road crossings and any other transportation venue.

“It’s really about the people. It’s not our transportation program, it’s yours. I love it when my friends get passionate about what they are doing. At the end of the day, they know they are doing it for their friends and family,” Watson said.

Those with questions can visit the department’s website, modot.org, or contact Watson at 816.387.2419 or adam.watson@modot.mo.gov.