Wanda “Aunt Beth” Davis, 92, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 20, 2017, in Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, September 23 at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm, Friday, September 22 at the church.

Burial will be in the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Barnard.

Arrangements are under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph.