Wallace Earl Klakken, 80, Gravity, IA, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, IA.

Mr. Wallace’s funeral and burial at Washington Cemetery, Gravity, IA, was on Saturday, December 23, 2017. Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.