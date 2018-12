C. Wade Steele, 93, Des Moines, IA, and former longtime resident of Maryville, died Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Mill Pond Care Center, Ankeny, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, December 19 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 18, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a fund to donate to a charity chosen at a later date.