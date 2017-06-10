The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteer drivers in Nodaway County to take older adults to non-emergency medical appointments.

These appointments, besides medical, include dental, vision, hearing and chiropractic. Volunteer benefits include:

• Mileage, currently 51¢ per mile, and parking reimbursement.

• Supplemental insurance

• Emergency travel kit

• Volunteer recognition

• Optional driver training classes.

To be a volunteer, an individual needs to complete an application, have a valid driver’s license, valid insurance and a dependable car.

To take advantage of this service, prospective clients need to be 60 or older; fill out an application and not be on medicaid. Medicaid will not pay for trips to the VA, so those trips would be covered under this program.

The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging has other volunteer programs available. These are the ombudsman program, volunteer board members, silver haired legislature board and exercise leaders.

For information, questions and to apply for a volunteer or client position, contact Melissa Steele at 660.726.3800 or toll-free, 888.844.5626.