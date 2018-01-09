Virginia P. Collins, 93, January 6, 2018 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, January 10 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. No visitation is scheduled.

Memorials can be made to Children’s Mercy Department of Philanthropy Attn: Cancer Center, 2401 Gilham Rd., Kansas City, MO 64155 or SSM Health Hospice of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Homes.