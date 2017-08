Michael and Amanda Jelavich, Rahway, NJ, announce the birth of a son, Vincent Mark, born Monday, August 14, 2017, at St. Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ.

He weighed six pounds and 11 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Mike and Kathy Powers, St. Louis.

Paternal grandparents are Mark and Janet Jelavich, Kansas City.