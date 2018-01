A photo tour of Vietnam by Bill Medsker will be presented at 6:30 pm, Thursday, January 11 at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville. It is hosted by the Hawk Road Flyers EAA Chapter 1540.

The photos were taken by Medsker, a pilot, during his two tours of duty. Veterans, pilots, history buffs and others are invited to the hour-long, free presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Doug Medsker at 816.261.6261.