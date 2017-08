Vendors are being sought for the upcoming Hopkins Flea Market/Vendor Adventure, which will be held for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17 at the Hopkins City Park.

Cost is $10, with limited electricity and four RV hookups available for an extra charge. To register, call 660.254.2352 by Sunday, September 10. Proceeds will go to Hopkins Community Betterment. Vendors are responsible for providing displays.