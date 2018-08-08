Velma Addaline Messbarger, 95, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, August 10 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. A rosary will be said at 9 am, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Memorials may be directed in to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.