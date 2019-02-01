Velda Lorene Weathermon Mattson, 77, Conception Jct., died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 2 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Interment will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials can be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 464 or a charity of choice.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.