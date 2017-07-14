Students enrolling in kindergarten, eighth grade or twelfth grade are required to be up to date on their vaccinations.

All students must show a record of their vaccinations to their school nurse before they can attend classes.

New this year, incoming seniors will be required to have two doses of the meningitis vaccine. If they have had one dose after the age of 16, they will only be required to have one dose of the vaccine.

Children entering kindergarten are required to have the following vaccines: DTaP for preventing tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and whooping cough; polio; MMR for preventing measles, mumps and rubella; and Varicella for preventing chicken pox.

Students entering the eighth grade are required to have the meningitis vaccine and the Tdap, a booster immunization offering continued protection from tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and whooping cough.

“I want to encourage people to get vaccines early before school starts. It is easier on the children to do it ahead of time,” Tabitha Frank, Nodaway County Health Department public health nurse supervisor, said.

Frank stated that children often don’t feel well after receiving vaccines and suggested parents schedule them early to allow their child time to recuperate before starting school.

Normal symptoms could include soreness and redness around the entry site and a low fever. If parents notice any severe reactions, including high fever, nausea, vomiting, light headedness or severe headaches, they should contact a physician.

Parents should obtain a record of the vaccinations. For those who do not have any records, Missouri has a statewide database that the health department can access.

The Nodaway County Health Department has all vaccines in stock. For those without insurance, the health department charges $20.

Those who wish to be vaccinated may call 660.562.2755 to make an appointment. Patrons do not have to be current patients in order to utilize the health department. Department hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday-Friday.