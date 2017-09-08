Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found unlabeled chemicals during routine inspections of various food establishments throughout the month of August.

Gray’s Truck Stop Restaurant, 22979 US Highway 71, medium priority

Routine inspection August 2.

Critical: None Observed.

Non-critical: Observed bag of flour stored on floor of walk-in freezer, case of beef roast stored on floor of walk-in cooler and bulk milk dispensing tube not cut at an angle, all corrected on site. Observed frost build-up on interior of two upright reach-in freezers.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection August 3.

Critical: Observed floor cleaner stored in unlabeled container beneath sink at drink station and soiled kitchen knife stored between prep tables, both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler, case of pork spare ribs stored on floor in walk-in freezer, insect control device located over food prep area and toilet tissue unavailable in employee restroom, all corrected on site. Observed uncovered food in walk-in freezer, uncovered bulk food containers, unlabeled bulk food bins and food items, grease and oil on floor below kitchen woks.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection August 4.

Critical: Observed uncooked bacon stored over ready-to-eat food in reach-in cooler, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed fruit juice dispenser in retail customer area soiled with food debris, corrected on site. Observed case of yellow corn stored on floor of walk-in freezer, employee draining cooked pasta in three-bay ware wash sink and reach-in pie cooler door out of adjustment and not sealing properly.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main, medium priority

Routine inspection August 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed frost build-up in reach-in deep freeze, ventilation fan cover located in women’s restroom dusty and dirty and box of soda syrup stored on floor in back room.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, medium priority

Routine inspection August 7.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed missing ceiling tile in storage room, soda dispenser machine located at the drive-through window ice chute repaired with tape and Freezee machine located at drive-through window repaired with tape.

Dogtown Bar and Grill, 130 North Depot, medium priority

Routine inspection August 7.

Critical: Observed sanitizing chlorine at ware wash machine testing less than 50 ppm.

Non-critical: Observed ventilation fan in women’s restroom dusty and dirty.

Sonic Drive-in, 721 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection August 8.

Critical: Observed can opener cutting point soiled with food debris and quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed mold on inner side of ice machine door, standing water on floor of kitchen, ice machine overflowing ice onto floor, uncovered onion rings in walk-in cooler, spray bottle with cooking oil not properly labeled and bulk grease and oil container with open lid in Dumpster enclosure, all corrected on site. Observed shake and malt machine bottom cabinet soiled with ice cream mix, excessive frost build-up in walk-in freezer, soft serve machine cabinet soiled with food debris, grease and oil build-up on floor adjacent and below griddle, cracked floor tiles throughout facility, frozen condensation and ice build-up on boxes below evaporator in walk-in freezer and food containers stored and stacked on shelves without being properly air dried.

Chris Cakes/Ally Enterprises, 29242 Jade Road, low priority

Routine inspection August 15.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed shelving for food and food supplies dusty.

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection August 17.

Critical: Observed hose connected to hose bib in kitchen without backflow prevention.

Non-critical: Observed counter top toaster soiled with food debris, corrected on site. Observed ice build-up on floor below condenser in walk-in freezer.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2919 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection August 21.

Critical: Observed microwave soiled with food debris and detergent ware wash machine sanitizer testing below 50 ppm. Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle adjacent to three-bay sink, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered ice tea dispenser in kitchen and water hydrant below ware wash machine dripping, both corrected on site. Observed upright reach-in freezer soiled with food debris and crumbs.

The Q BBQ Restaurant, 225 West First Street, Clearmont, medium priority

Pre-opening inspection August 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed two electrical outlets missing covers.

Trexmart #8, 10043 US Highway 71, Clearmont, low priority

Routine inspection August 22.

Critical: Observed double cheeseburger being hot held below 135 degrees and unlabeled chemical spray bottle stored on shelf adjacent to three-bay sink, both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed outside Dumpster lids open and overflowing, electric switch/junction box missing cover in hallway adjacent to restrooms, waste receptacle in women’s restroom missing lid, standing water on floor of walk-in cooler and drain pipe of three-bay sink dripping on floor.

Señor Burrito LLC, 121 South Main Street, medium priority

Follow-up inspection August 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Subway 7325, 524 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection August 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed uncovered baked bread on bread racks adjacent to ovens, corrected on site. Observed cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to back door.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main Street, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection August 31.

Critical: Observed unlabeled spray bottles stored in kitchen, corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed case of potatoes stored directly on floor of kitchen, corrected on site. Observed dusty ventilation fan in food prep area and frost build-up on walls of reach-in deep freeze.

Marriott Catering, 3201 Oak Avenue, Braddyville, low priority

Routine inspection August 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed cracked and broken lower drawer in reach-in cooler.