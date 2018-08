United Way of Nodaway County is hosting a baked potato bar with all the trimmings from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, September 6 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

Dessert and drink will be included in the $8 for adults cost. Children 11 and under are $5 and under age five are free. Tickets are available at Bank Midwest, the senior center or at the door.