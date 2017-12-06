Looking for something unique and thoughtful for family members and friends on your Christmas gift list?

The Nodaway News Leader has an assortment of books by local authors suitable for all ages and all proceeds go directly to the authors.

Books recommended for children are: “Isabelle’s Search for God” by Sherry Nieting; “The Boy who had Nine Cats,” “True Heart,” “The New Student,” “Carrie’s Catch,” “Real Stories” and “Mama B” by Irene Alexander; “Harry the Horse and the Five Fleas” by Irene Alexander and Nathan Hurtado; “Rusty’s Life: A True Story” and “Mariah’s Easter Egg Hunt” by Jack Jones; “Lily is Wide Awake” by Brandon Brand: “What Do Moms Do?” by Amy Houts and Emily Bush; “Find My Heart: A Valentine Game,” “Going to Grandma’s House: A Thanksgiving Game” and “The Giant Book of Bible Fingerplays for Preschoolers” by Amy Houts; “Molly’s Parade,” “The Princess who Couldn’t Add,” “Francie’s Great Adventure” and “Robbie the Magic Catfish” by Mary Ebrecht; “My Gramma has Ants in her Pants,” “My Gramma and her Pogo Stick” and “My Gramma Takes the Cake” by Paula Moyer Savaiano; “Stop! Stop! No Sugar on Top!” by Pradnya Patet and Debra Hull; “The Littlest Christmas Kitten” by Lee Jackson; “People of the Footprint” by W. Dale Stewart; and “How the Rabbit became the Easter Bunny” and “Listening to the Mukies” by Bob Bohlken.

For young adult readers: “A Quest for Freedom: A Golden Key Novel” by Marvin Wilmes; “Princess School” by Bobby Cinema; and “I, Eugenius” and “John Henry’s War” by Larry Anderson.

In fiction the NNL collection features “The Surrogate” by Susan Cronk.

For the cookbook collector, books recommended are: “Apples, Apples, Everywhere,” “From the Apple Orchard” and “Healthy to the Core” by Lee Jackson; “A Taste of History: The Cooks of Nodaway County” and “More Than Your First Cookbook” by Barry Beacom; “Mouthwatering Missouri Stress-Free Recipes” by NWMO MS Self-Help Group; “Mealtime Magic: Dinners in Half the Time” and “Cooking Around the Country with Kids” by Amy Houts; “Cooking in the Midwest” by Nancy Lantz; and “Hometown Favorites” by the Skidmore Community Betterment Association.

We have many books for local history buffs. They are: “Images of America: Nodaway County” and “Images of America: Maryville” by Michael J. Steiner; “Rural Midwest Idioms/Folk Sayings,” “Famous People of Nodaway County Missouri,” “The Civil War: Missouri and Nodaway County” and “The History of Nodaway County Towns” by Bob Bohlken; “Farming in Nodaway County: 1845-1996” by the Nodaway County Heritage Collection; “Nodaway County, Missouri: A Pictorial History, 1910 – 1994” by Opal E. Eckert; “Where in the World is Arkoe, Missouri,” “Hezekiah Rasco: Child of Woe, Man of Sorrow” and “Dying by Inches” by Susan Cronk; “Justice in Nodaway County, 1872-1931” by Don Nothstine and Susan Cronk.

Historical fiction books include: “Hundred Miles to the City” by Clare Samson; “Sheltering Country,” “Brothers Such as These,” “Tryst Twist,” “Wandering Belle” and “The Reckoning,” by Susan Cronk; “Died Innocent” by Don Nothstine; and “Chore Boy” by Jeanie Edwards.

Memoirs include: “Childhood Memories of Nodaway County: 1943-1960” by Clara Pallo; “Beyond the Horizon: A Memoir” by Marvin Wilmes; “Endless Love and Second Chances” by Dixie Davis with Sherry Maves; and “Sunny Side Up: The Gritty Memoirs of a Crazy Chica” by Holly Kay Cronk.

A new category at the NNL is poetry. Carol Carpenter has three books: “Open Sky,” “Earth Songs Poems and Photographs” and “In the Space We Leave Behind.”

Books on self-help and other topics include: “Tales from the Old Prof.” and “Learning to Listen” by Bob Bohlken; “Birth in a Chicken House II” by Dr. Jim Lucas, DVM; “The Teacher’s Tackle Box” by Joyce Piveral, Nancy Piercy and Sue Nothstine; “Diane’s Daily Devotions” by Diane Goold; “Where Life Meets Love…Nudges Toward God” by W. Dale Stewart; and “Selling in Your Town” by Doug Meyer.

The Nodaway News Leader and Rush Printing Co. are offering the new “Nodaway County Plat Book,” which features colored maps and an attractive cover with a photo of the Nodaway County Courthouse. The wire-bound book costs $30.00 and is available at either business location.