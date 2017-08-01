The Ravenwood United Methodist Church will hold its annual breakfast from 8 to 10 am, and lunch from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 5 at the church fellowship hall in Ravenwood.

The meals are in conjunction with the Ravenwood Fall Festival. The breakfast menu will feature pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy and drink. The lunch menu will offer various choices of sandwiches, chips, cookies and drink. Donations will be taken with the proceeds to be used for ongoing church and parsonage repair. For more information, contact David Primm at 660.582.9394.