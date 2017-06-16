The Twisters under age 11 girls soccer team ended their 2016-2017 season.

The team was formed this year. They competed in the Kansas City Metro League as well as played in tournaments.

Their 2016 fall record ended with seven wins, zero losses and one tie, placing them in first place in the fall league. The team ended their spring season with five wins, two losses and one tie, putting them in second place in the spring league.

The girls also competed in the April Fool’s Tournament in Lawrence, KS, as well as the Kansas City Super Cup Tournament in Olathe, KS. They finished the tournament with two wins and five losses. However, the competition is much harder in tournaments, because they are competing against recruiting soccer clubs.

The team will be moving up to the under 12 age group for the 2017-18 season, with Chad Hannigan as their head coach. They will also see the addition of Mallory Coffelt and Rebekah Romero as teammates. Kora Grow will be joining the under 10 team.