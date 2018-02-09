Boy Scouts Troop 190, Maryville, sold more than $15,000 worth of popcorn during the annual fundraiser held mid-October to mid-November.

The troop, part of the Pony Express Council, was the top seller in the 18-county area. Scoutmaster John Campbell said the primary goal was for each Scout to sell $1,000.

“It’s amazing to me that some of the boys didn’t think they’d be able to sell $200 worth and they ended up selling over the $1,000 goal,” Campbell said. “It was an amazing confidence builder for them.”

Ethan Evans and Andruw King qualified for a trade school or college level scholarship with this sale. To qualify, the Scout must sell at least $2,500.

Proceeds from the sale cover the cost of the Scouts attending Camp Geiger in the summer and any awards that are earned during the year.

Adult leader Brian Stephenson took some of the first-year Scouts to canvass neighborhoods door-to-door, and during one weekend, the Scouts set up booths at WalMart and Casey’s East to sell.