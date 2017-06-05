Students in Nodaway-Holt’s second grade class received new bicycle helmets from the Holt County Health Department. The department donated the helmets to all second graders in Holt County including South Holt, Mound City and Craig. Sandy Moore, Holt County community health nurse, sent home packets of information about bicycle safety and helmet fitting guidelines. This is the first year that Nodaway-Holt was included and Moore stated they will continue to receive helmets in the future. “I love teaching the kids about safety,” Moore stated.

The students pictured are, front: Ethan Randall, Brenden Everett and Cooper Morrow; middle: Chloe Winger, Joe Smock, Shayla Wood, Annika Hurst, Briley Chesnut, Jesse Moore, Gavin Cruz and Kayven VanGundy; back: Wyatt Langford, Bryton Olson, Connor Russell, Kennedy Coffelt, Alyssa Hall, Miguel Maldonado and Jon Smock.