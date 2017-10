Members of the Nodaway-Holt choir sang at the Renaissance Festival, Kansas City, on October 7. They sang “The Coventry Carol” and “Canon of Ring-Around-The-Rosie.”

Members pictured are, front: Director Crystel Walsh and Ruel Jeffries; back: Mikala Hankins, Rian Anderson, Chase Sportsman, Thomas Herr, Sidney Leeper and Sarah Noble.

